Choiseul and Mabouya won yesterday’s game at the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast

Choiseul defeated Babboneau, and Mabouya beat Vieux Fort North as the Group Stage of the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast continued at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

Choiseul won the toss in the first match against Babbouneau, fielded first and restricted Babbouneau to 74-5 off their 10 overs. Choiseul then replied with 76-2 off 6.1 overs and won by 8 wickets with 3.9 overs remaining.

In yesterday’s second match, Vieux Fort North won the toss, fielded first and restricted Mabouya to 85-5 off 10 overs, but in turn could score only 46-5 off their 10 overs to lose by 39 runs.

The Tournament is scheduled to continue today.

