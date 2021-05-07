South Africa will be touring the West Indies prior to the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

South Africa will tour the West Indies next month at the start of an intensive build-up to the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup scheduled for India in October.

Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said South Africa would play two Test matches and five Twenty/20 internationals in the Caribbean during a tour which will start in early June at venues which were still to be finalised.

The South African white-ball players will then travel directly to Ireland for a previously-announced tour in July.

After a short break further white-ball tours are planned to Sri Lanka and India, leading in to the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Smith acknowledged that the tour of India in September could clash with a possible resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was paused in mid-tournament on Tuesday after outbreaks of Covid-19 in three of the franchise camps.

