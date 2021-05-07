Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says there is much more that can be done by the United Nations Security Council

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says there is much more that can be done by the United Nations Security Council in these complex and changing times.

The Prime Minister made the point during his presentation to the debate on “Upholding multilateralism and the UN-centered international system” – Maintenance of international peace and security.

The Prime Minister says the Security Council must move in a fresh direction in addressing the challenges facing countries worldwide.

There will also be an Open debate on Africa: “Addressing root causes of conflict in post-pandemic recovery in Africa” – Peace and security in Africa. This event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 at 8 a.m (tentative).

Another Open debate on “Improving safety and security of peacekeepers” – UN peacekeeping operations is scheduled for Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

The meeting will be chaired by the Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

