St.Vincent and the Grenadines is under a Flash Flood Watch for the duration of the weekend

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until Sunday May 9th at 12pm.

Weather Officials say that unstable conditions interacting with a favorable mid to upper-level environment is expected to gradually enhance shower activity across the Eastern Caribbean during the next 48 hours.

Consequently, occasional light to moderate showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is likely to increase in frequency, generating heavy showers, gusty winds and thunderstorm activity by Saturday into Sunday.

Latest model guidance is suggesting rainfall accumulations of approximately 2-3 inches with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas into Sunday.

Due to the saturated nature of the soils across the island from previous rainfall events, there is a high possibility of flooding and landslides occurring during the watch period.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood Watch means that the conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding within the watch area.

This Flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

