The East Caribbean Group of Companies {ECGC} has pledged a significant amount of money to assist with the volcano relief effort across the nation

Some one-million EC dollars has been pledged by the East Caribbean Group of Companies {ECGC}, to assist with the volcano relief effort across the nation.

In collaboration with its shareholders Maple Leaf in Canada, and some of its customers and suppliers, ECGC will provide support to its home market which is currently grappling with the uncertainty of continued volcanic eruptions while thousands of Vincentians remain displaced from their homes in the red zone in the north.

Chief Executive Officer of ECGC, J. Robert Cato says the Company will do everything possible to assist SVG with the long-term rebuilding effort. Our pledge to this country is Excellence Through Teamwork, and we are committed to the recovery process.

He says the farming community and many businesses and families the Company supplies have been badly affected and over the next two years they will continue to give support.”

Mr. Cato also noted that “the Board of Directors, Management and staff of the East Caribbean Group of Companies stand in solidarity with the Government and people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, as we face this challenging time together.”

ECGC, the premier producer of flour, rice, animal feeds and beverages in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, has committed to provide ongoing assistance to recovery processes across the country over the next two and a half years.

Immediate relief will go toward supplies for displaced families and feed distribution for farm animals in the agricultural sector. In the medium term, the company will support farmers by ensuring affordable costs for animal feed while maintaining relief to displaced families.

Long-term relief support will run into 2023 with the establishment of a sustained school feeding program along with increased support for farmers and other businesses affected by the disaster.

About ECGC: Founded in 1977, East Caribbean Group of Companies is a 44-year-old Caribbean-grown business headquartered in Campden Park Bay, St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The company operates in the manufacturing sector with a focus on food supply. The business is structured as GRAINS- Flour, Feeds, Rice and BEVERAGES – Water, Sodas, Energy, Juices. The East Caribbean Group of Companies comprises the East Caribbean Flour Mills, East Caribbean Feeds, East Caribbean Rice Mills and East Caribbean Bottlers. ECGC exports to the OECS, the wider Caribbean, and the world.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

