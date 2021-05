Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team Volcanologist Dr. Adam Stinton said the volcano has continued its pattern of being very quiet seismically since the last report on Friday.

He said based on observation, steam continues to emit from the crater of the volcano.

Dr. Stinton said the team is expected to carry out two gas measurements this week and he provided an update on the last set of measurements taken last week.

