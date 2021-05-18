St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded seven new positive cases of COVID-19, from one hundred and thirty (130) samples processed on Saturday May 15th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.4%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from thirty seven (37) samples processed on Sunday May 16th, 2021.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and sixty-one (161) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and forty-seven (1947) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and seventy-four (1774) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

