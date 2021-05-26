The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that England fast bowler, Jofra Archer has undergone surgery on his right elbow to address a long-standing injury.

No timeframe has been given for on Archer’s return, and he will now begin an “intensive rehabilitation period”, working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams.

England will hope that Archer is able to make a full and swift recovery with the 26-year-old seamer set to play a key role in both the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

The elbow issue is one that Archer has been trying to manage for over a year, and has led to him missing a number of matches on tours to South Africa in 2020 and India this winter.

The decision to have surgery came after he aggravated the problem on his return to county cricket with Sussex last week.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

