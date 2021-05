The Ministry of Education says the return to Face-to-Face classes for some students, following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, has been progressing well thus far.

Minister of Education, Curtis King told NBC News that Grade Six and Fifth Form students who are preparing to write External Examinations, returned to Learning Hubs last Monday May 17th .

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

