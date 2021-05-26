Evacuees from select parts of the red zone are free to return home

Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves said as of next week Tuesday some persons can return to some parts of the Red Zone from Mount Young River up to as far as Rabacca on the Windward side of the country.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this morning, the Prime Minister said persons are also being allowed to return to the Orange Zone, except Fitz Hughes and Chateaubelair.

He noted that while there has been no explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano since April 22nd there is still some danger.

The Prime Minister made it clear that persons are being allowed to return home to some areas, but other areas are still off limits for residents to re-settle.

