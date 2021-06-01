Indian Arrival Day – 160th Anniversary of arrival of first East Indians to SVG, PM highlights contributions

The 160th anniversary of the arrival of Indians to St Vincent and the Grenadines is being commemorated, which is observed as Indian Arrival Day,

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation says between 1861 and 1880 eight ships brought 2,474 Indians to SVG to work and live on 23 estates. Just over half of these Indians remained in SVG, while about 1,100 returned to India.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation was formalized and launched in 2006 and in 2007 the Government of SVG, following the recommendation of then Minister of Culture Rene Baptiste, passed an Act of Parliament declaring June 1st Indian Arrival Day and October 7th Indian Heritage Day.

Since then, the Foundation has celebrated IAD with re-enactments of the arrival of Indians on boats at Indian Bay, followed by rallies with cultural performances from India, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and local artistes. Indian foods have been served and Indian wear displayed at these functions.

However, in 2020 and again this year, the activities have, of necessity, been scaled down. On Sunday May 30th the Indo Caribbean Cultural Centre co-ordinated by Dr Kumar Mahabir of Trinidad and Tobago included an eight minute video presentation on the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation- Indian Arrival Day in Retrospect on its weekly Zoom meeting. SVG was one of 8 countries, featured on Indian Arrival Day in Trinidad and Tobago, May 30th. The video comprises past re-enactments in SVG, cultural performances, other activities put on by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation and an address by President Junior Bacchus, who is also the Honorary Council for India to SVG.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the immense contribution made by people of Indian descent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to the development of the country.

In a message to commemorate Indian Arrival Day, the Prime Minister noted that persons of Indian descent are leaders in many fields.



The Prime Minister noted that Vincentians of Indian descent have surmounted many challenges.

