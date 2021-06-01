Culture Ministry committed to working with persons of Indian descent in SVG

Ministry of Culture has reiterated its commitment to working along with persons of Indian descent across St. Vincent and the Grenadines in ensuring National Development.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne said the Ministry stands firm in support of the Indian Heritage Foundation today June 1st Indian Arrival Day.

Miss Browne said people of Indian descent continue to make a positive contribution to the development of the country.

Miss Browne said, although Vincentians of Indian descent have encountered many challenges, since their first arrival to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, they have stayed and made this country their home and continue to make a positive impact.

