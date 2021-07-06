The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has extended condolences on the passing of Zambia’s first President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, who died last month at age of 97.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said in Parliament this morning that Dr. Kaunda was very instrumental in the liberation struggle for Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday paid tribute to the late Barrister at Law, Kenneth John, who he said made significant contributions to the people St. Vincent and the Grenadines

