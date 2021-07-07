Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered a virtual lecture on the journey towards the establishment of the Caribbean Community Caricom last night

The journey towards the establishment of the Caribbean Community Caricom, was discussed, during a virtual lecture delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves last night.

The lecture was presented, as part of activities being held to mark Caricom Week.

The activities are being co-ordinated by the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Caricom Youth Ambassadors.

Speaking on the topic: From Federation to Caricom: a Story of Regional Integration, the Prime Minister explained why Caribbean countries were inclined to move towards integration.

The Caricom Week of activities continues today with Caricom Food Day, and several local Restaurants are offering dishes, featuring the cuisine of Islands in the Caribbean.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

