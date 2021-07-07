Vincentians are said to play a significant role in the fight against Dengue Fever

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said Vincentians can play a significant role in the fight against Dengue Fever if they follow the guidelines laid out by the Ministry to reduce the breeding sites of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which spreads Dengue.

Chief Environmental Health Officer, Nerri James said improper disposal of garbage, and Climate Change have created challenges in tackling Dengue Fever.

Meanwhile, Environmental Health Officer, Ralph Williams said some areas of the country have a high mosquito population.

