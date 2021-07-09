England defeated Pakistan in the 1st One Day International at Cardiff, Wales yesterday

England defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets with 169 balls remaining in the 1st One Day International at Cardiff, Wales yesterday.

After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 141off 35.2 overs. At one stage they were 7-101. Opening batsman, Fakhar Zaman (47) and middle-order, batsman, Shadab Khan (30) were the top-scorers for their team. The most successful bowlers for England were fast bowler, Saqib Mahmood (4-42), medium pacer, Craig Overton (2-23), and leg-spinner, Mathew Parkinson (2-28).

England lost opening batsman, Phil Salt with the score on 22 off 4.1 overs. Opener, David Malan (68 not out) and Zak Crawley (58 not out) then put together an unbeaten second wicket partnership of 120 runs to take England to victory at 142-1.

The final scores: Pakistan 141 off 35.2 overs, England 142-1 off 35.2 overs.

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The 2nd One Day International is scheduled for tomorrow.

