Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Lloyd Lynch says efforts are continuing to analyze data collected following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC’s Eye La Soufriere Program yesterday Mr. Lynch said that the samples collected so far were examined by Teams in the United Kingdom

He said based on the analysis carried out, it was revealed that the Volcano is not up to any new threats.

