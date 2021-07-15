A student of the Kingstown Anglican School emerged victorious in the Inaugural GECCU Spelling Bee Competition

After rounds of competition, Raychard Arrindel1, a student of the Kingstown Anglican School was adjudged winner in the Inaugural GECCU Spelling Bee Competition held yesterday at Frenches House.

Second place went to Citron Williams of the Biabou Methodist School and Azaria Lewis of the St. Mary’s Catholic School placed third.

The Spelling Bee Competition was organized by the Ladder Foundation St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In his address at the opening ceremony Chief Executive Officer of the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union, Rohan Stowe said that GECCU was pleased to be associated with the Competition.

He sees it as an investment in the future of the youths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The students participated in the Maureen Kennedy Preliminary round, the Arlette Miller Semi-Final round, and the René Baptiste Final round.

The winners were presented with cash prizes, trophies and certificates.

