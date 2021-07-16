The Results for yesterday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup match

Canada beat Haiti and the USA defeated Martinique yesterday as the CONCACAF Gold Cup continued in the United States.

Both matches were in Group B. Canada had a 4-1 win over Haiti in Kansas City, and the United States dominated Martinique beating them 6-1 at the same venue.

Canada now top the Group with 6 points from their two matches which they have won. The United States are next, also with 6 points from victories in two matches but having scored 1 goal fewer. They are followed by Haiti and Martinique who have not yet won a match.

Today’s matches will feature Guadeloupe and Jamaica at 6.30 p. m, and Costa Rica against Suriname at 8.30 p. m.

They are Group C matches and will be played in Orlando, Florida.

The Group is headed by Costa Rica who are followed by Jamaica, Guadeloupe and Suriname in that order.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

