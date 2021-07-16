A New health facility has now been opened in the community of Barrouallie

The Ministry of Health hosted an official ceremony today for the opening of another Health Facility under the smart hospital project.

The Barrouallie Smart Health Centre was constructed under a project implemented by the Pan American Health Organization and the UK Department for International Development.

In his address at the ceremony, Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince said the new facility is another improvement on the healthcare landscape in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Pan American Health Organization Representative to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Yitades Gibre said PAHO is pleased to be involved in such an important project.

Health Planner David Latchman also provided an overview of the project.

