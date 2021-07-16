Pakistan Women defeated the West Indies Women by 4 wickets with 9 balls remaining in the 4th One Day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

The scores: the West Indies Women 210 off 49.4 overs (Kyshona Knight 88, Stafanie Taylor 49, Fatima Sana 4-30, Nashra Sandhu 4-49), Pakistan Women 211-6 off 48.3 overs (Omaims Sohail 61, Sidra Ameen 41, Shakera Selman 2-34, Hayley Mathews 2-46).

The West Indies Women are leading the 5-match series 3-1.

The 5th and final match is scheduled for Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

