The Ministry of Tourism will be hosting a Mega Virtual Tourism Conference next month involving stakeholders in the Tourism Sector.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James spoke about the two-day event, at a Media Conference this morning at the Carnival Development Corporation Conference Room.

Minister James says the aim of the conference is to market Destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Conference will be held on August 4th and 5th and will be supported by FLOW St. Vincent Limited and Singer.

Meanwhile, Cultural Officer Maxine Browne says every individual has a role to play in the revival of the local tourism product.

Ms. Browne was speaking at a media conference this morning hosted by the ministry of tourism where she said culture is a very important element of this country’s tourism industry.

Ms. Browne said tourism and culture are correlated and must be intertwined to offer the best experience for visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

