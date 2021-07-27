CPEA has Commenced

Mathematics and Social Studies were administered to Grade Six Students today on the first day of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment {CPEA}.

One thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five Grade Six students comprising of nine hundred and sixty-one (961) males and nine hundred and thirty-four (934) females were assessed at forty-one centres

Tomorrow, the students will be assessed in Language Arts and Science.

Minister of Education, Curtis King wished the students all the best in their Examinations.

Minister King also appealed to parents to be calm as the children undertake their examinations today and tomorrow.

The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment is a regional assessment model that is offered by the Caribbean Examinations Council.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

