Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson has again addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy, noting that there are a lot of people who would want to see the COVID-19 pandemic prolonged.

Dr. Thompson said the anti-vax movement and other shadow groups have been sharing false information which fuels vaccine hesitancy.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

