The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been commended for its management throughout the Explosive Eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been commended for its management of the whole exercise during and after the Explosive Eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano

The commendation came from His Excellency Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th United Nations General Assembly, who was on a working visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

President Bozkir saw, firsthand, the devastation after the explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano.

The President and his delegation completed their official visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

They travelled to Barbados, for the final leg of his Caribbean tour.

