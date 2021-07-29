The first Twenty/20 International match between West Indies and Pakistan was washed out

Rain first reduced the 1st West Indies versus Pakistan Twenty/20 International to nine overs a side before eventually washing out the match.

Pakistan won the toss and fielded first under cloudy skies with rain also predicted. The teams had to leave the field just after completing their national anthems. It then took almost three hours for the rain to stop and the ground to dry, after which the umpires decided on a nine-overs a side match. But only the nine overs of the West Indies were possible before the rain returned.

In the second over of the match, Pakistan’s debutant right-arm, fast bowler, Mohammad Wasim pitched one short of a length on middle and off, got it to angle in with the bounce to West Indies opening batsman, Lendl Simmons, who missed an attempted pull shot. The ball hit him on the right side of his neck, forcing him to retire hurt with a sling protecting his right arm.

Captain, Kieron Pollard then slammed 22 not out off 9 balls with 1 four and 2 sixes, and Nicholas Pooran made 13 as the West Indies reached 85-5 off their 9 overs. That was the sum total of the match as rain poured down again shortly after the players left the field for the innings break.

For Pakistan, medium pacer, Hasan Ali took 2-11, Wasim had 1-20, off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez captured 1-12 and leg-spinner, Usman Qadir finished with 1-6.

The 2nd Twenty/20 is scheduled for Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday.

