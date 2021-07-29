The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has been forced to re-visit plans for the Invitational League Football Championship and the Women’s Invitational Football Tournament after being advised by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment that only fully vaccinated players and officials over 18 years of age would be allowed to participate, and that they would be required to present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test result at least 72 hours before match day.

The Federation said that as a result it has postponed the tournaments, and would continue dialogue to explore all possible ways to play them in a safe environment.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

