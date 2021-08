Norway’s Karsten Warholm ran a stunning men’s 400 metres hurdles race to break his previous world record and take gold at Tokyo 2020 today.

Warholm, 25, finished in 45.94 seconds to slash more than seven tenths off his old record, while American Rai Benjamin was hot on his heels to win silver having also beaten the previous record.

Warholm had set the previous world record of 46.70 seconds in Oslo in July.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos took the bronze medal with a time of 46.72 seconds.

