The USA basketball team beat Spain for the fourth Olympics in a row as they reached the semi-finals in Tokyo with a 95-81 win today.

Spain led by 11 points, 40-29 in the second quarter thanks to some fierce defence, and the scoring of Ricky Rubio.

But defending champions, USA came roaring back to level it at 43-43 by the break and took control in the third quarter.

Once again, Kevin Durant topped the USA’s scoring with 29, while Rubio finished with 38 for Spain.

The USA will now meet either Argentina or Australia, who play in the last of the four quarter-finals today.

Earlier, Slovenia secured their semi-final spot with a 94-70 success over Germany and they will face the winners of Italy versus France.

The USA went into the game with a 16-2 Olympic and World Cup record against Spain, ranked just below them at second in the world.

They had also beaten the Spaniards in the 2016 Olympic semi-finals and in the 2008 and 2012 finals.

