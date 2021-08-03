The results for the Category 1 Road Race of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s

Albert Quammie won Category 1 Road Race of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s first Road Race for the year.

The race took the cyclists from Kingstown to Langley Park, with three laps between Langley Park and Diamond and finished at Calliaqua, a total distance of 73.6 miles.

Quammie won the race in 4 hours, 3 minutes, 40.08 seconds. Zefal Bailey was 2nd in 4 hours, 3 minutes, 40.32 seconds with Maxim Alvis third in 4 hours, 25 minutes, 36.53 seconds.

Veteran Cyclist, Peter Durrant won Category 2, a 40-mile race from Kingstown to Colonarie with a finish a Calliaqua. His time was 2 hours, 27 minutes, 23.63 seconds. Orel George was second in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 37.52 seconds, with Michael Hazel third in 3 hours, 5 minutes, 50.79 seconds.

O’Jarah Mayers was the lone competitor in Category 3, a 46-mile race from Kingstown to Langley Park and back to Calliaqua. He completed the race in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 45.09 seconds.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

