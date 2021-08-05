Bangladesh will host New Zealand for a five-match Twenty/20 International Series from 1st to 10th September, with all the matches scheduled to take place in Dhaka.

The series will be part of the teams’ preparations for the ICC Twenty/20 Crickeet World Cup, which will be held from 17th October to 14th November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

It will be New Zealand’s first tour to Bangladesh since 2013, when the teams played two Tests, three One Day Internationals and one Twenty/20 International. The Test series was drawn, Bangladesh won the One Day International series 3-0, and New Zealand won the solitary Twenty/20 International.

Between then and now, New Zealand have hosted Bangladesh twice, for a full tour in 2016 and a limited-overs series in 2021. In their most recent series in March and April, New Zealand whitewashed the Bangladesh in both the ODIs and the T20Is.

Bangladesh are currently hosting Australia for a five-match T20I series at home. Earlier, England’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled in September-October this year, was postponed to March 2023.

