Eight young cricketers were selected for a Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 High Performance Camp

Eight young cricketers from the Windward Islands are among 56 Under-19 cricketers selected for a Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 High Performance Camp in Antigua and Barbuda.

They are Divonie Joseph, Udell Preville, Tyran Theodore, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Tiron Charles, Keygan Arnold. The other Under-19 cricketers at the camp are from Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago.

The camp is aimed at helping to lift the players to the next level of physical and mental skills development, in the ongoing preparation programme for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies in January and February next year.

Along with targeted coaching sessions, the players will also compete in warm-up matches, and more intense “trial” matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The final squad of 18 players will be selected for a West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Tour of England in September involving six Youth One-Day Internationals.

