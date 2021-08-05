India defeated England in the 1st Test match

India’s fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Sharmi wrecked England’s 1st innings on the first day of the 1st Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham yesterday, and dismissed them for 183 runs scored off 65.4 overs.

After England won the toss and decided to bat first, Bumrah took 4-46, Shami captured 3-28. They had support from medium pacer, Shardul Thakur with 2-41, and medium pacer, Mohammed Siraj’s 1-48 as England lost three wickets with 66 runs scored and never recovered.

Captain Joe Root top-scored with 64. Jonny Bairstow made 29, Zak Crawley, 27, and Sam Curan 27 not out.

By the close of play yesterday, India had replied with 21 for no wicket and were trailing by 162 runs with all their first innings wickets in hand.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

