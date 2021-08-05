Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment won the Men’s 110 metres Hurdles gold medal

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment shocked favourite, Grant Holloway of the USA to win the Men’s 110 metres Hurdles gold medal at Tokyo 2020 today.

Parchment won in 13.04 seconds, ahead of Holloway in 13.09 seconds, with Ronald Levy claiming another medal for Jamaica with bronze in 13.10 seconds.

The 31-year-old Parchment becomes the oldest male athlete to win the 110 metres hurdles in Olympic history, the gold coming nine years after he won bronze at London 2012.

Holloway led at the halfway mark and appeared on track to challenge Aries Merritt’s world record of 12.80 seconds from 2012.

But the American lost his stride and subsequent momentum, allowing Parchment to swoop with an emphatic final 20 metres.

Another of the pre-race contenders, USA’s Devon Allen, missed out on the medals, clipping a hurdle on his way to fourth spot in 13.14 seconds.

