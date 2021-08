Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves has reiterated that the Poverty Assessment Report for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not yet been completed.

Minister Gonsalves made the disclosure, as he responded to a question from the Opposition in Parliament this morning.

Minister Gonsalves noted that the process of compiling the Poverty Assessment Report had been affected by the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic.

