Displaced persons have been receiving psycho-social support in times of distress

Persons who have been displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano have been receiving psycho-social support from the Ministry of Social Development.

This assurance came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Catherine De Freitas, during a media briefing hosted by the Ministry on Tuesday, to provide an update on its relief effort, in the wake of the volcanic eruption.

Miss De Freitas said, in addition to distributing relief supplies to Vincentians, the Ministry is also paying close attention to the mental health of the population.

Miss De Freitas said personnel in the Ministry have been working in emergency shelters and communities across the country.

