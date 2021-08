Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said high priority is being given to ensuring the safety of all persons, as efforts continue to rehabilitate areas in the North East of the country, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The Prime Minister made the point, as he provided an update on the Relief and Recovery exercise, during NBC Radio’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this week.

Recardo Wilson tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

