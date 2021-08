Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said several health facilities across the country are now equipped with storage for the sputnik vaccine which requires a special temperature.

Dr. Keizer-Beache gave the assurance, while providing an update on the response to the sputnik vaccine so far.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Covid-19 update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print