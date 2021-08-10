The Government is working closely with Banks across the state to help in relieving people who have mortgages

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is working closely with Banks across the state to see what relief can be offered to people who have mortgages on homes which were damaged during the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking in NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere program on NBC Radio, the

Prime Minister noted that there are homes where people cannot return to live, but the owners have mortgages and this creates a very difficult situation for these homeowners.

Prime Minister Gonsalves added that there are many factors which have to be considered as the authorities approach the rebuilding of homes for people who have to relocate.

