A major Housing Repair Programme is expected to get underway here later this month, as the Government moves forward with the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

Minister of Housing, Dr. Orando Brewster said this exercise will target homes in the northern area of the country, which sustained damage from the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and flooding from Hurricane Elsa.

Speaking at a Media Briefing last week, Minister Brewster said the massive repair programme will be initiated within the next two to three weeks.

Minister Brewster said lands have already been identified for the re-building of homes which have been damaged.

He disclosed that the preliminary assessment indicates that more than $20 million worth of damage was sustained to homes in the red and orange zones.

