Residents of Sandy Bay are asked to attend this Afternoon’s meeting held by Nemo

The National Emergency Management Organization will discuss its plan for persons who have been impacted by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, during a community meeting later today.

The meeting will involve residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding communities.

NEMO says the meeting will be addressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning Montgomery Daniel; and Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development, Local Government, Gender Affairs, Family Affairs, Housing and Informal Settlements, Dr. Orando Brewster.

NEMO is urging residents to make a special effort to attend today’s meeting.

The session will be held at the Sandy Bay Government School, from three this afternoon.

