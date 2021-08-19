The Physical Planning Unit is currently carrying out an extensive mapping exercise

An extensive mapping exercise is currently being carried out by the Physical Planning Unit, of the areas which have been impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Word of this came from Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Michelle Forbes, during the Round Table Talk programme last night.

Miss Forbes said this is an important exercise, as the remaining displaced persons who were being accommodated in Emergency Shelters, begin returning home today.

Miss Forbes said steady progress is being made with the mapping exercise.

