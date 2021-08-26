The Government to rent houses for displaced persons

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making alternative arrangements for the individuals who remain in Emergency Shelters.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he provided an update on the National Recovery effort in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The Prime Minister said houses will be rented to accommodate these individuals as their houses have been severely damaged by the volcanic eruption.

Some one-thousand one hundred and thirty-four people remain in thirty-one shelters across the country.

