The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beats the Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets with 4 balls remaining in last night’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Mohammad Hafeez made 70 off 59 balls with 7 fours and 1 six, and Shimron Hetmyer scored 52 off 35 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes to enable their team reach 166-3 off 20 overs. Medium pacer, Paul van Meekeren took 2-23 for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Sherfane Rutherford scored an unbeaten 58 with 1 four and 6 sixes, and with support from Devon Thomas (31), Evin Lewis (30) and captain, Dwayne Bravo (22) took St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to victory at 168-4 off 19.2 overs.

Today is a rest day in the Championship.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

