MR ADRIAN SILBERT GURLEY better known as BOOPSIE (BOOP-SEE) of New Prospect died on Tuesday December 7th at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 18th at the Rivers of Life Ministries, Wesleyan Holiness Church, Simon. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.