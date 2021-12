MR GARNET MC FEE better known as TIN TIN of Redemption Sharpes died on Saturday December 4th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 16th at the World Wide Mission Pentecostal Church, Redemption Sharpes. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.