The Annual Christmas Kettle Appeal carried out by the Salvation Army is said to progressing smoothly thus far.

Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Major Ernest Gachelin, said the funds are needed to finance programmes for the less fortunate, throughout the year.

Major Gachelin said the program was launched in Mid-November and is expected to wrap up at the end of December.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.