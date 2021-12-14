RSVGPF appeals to the owners of licensed firearms

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has advised the owners of Licensed Firearms to ensure that they keep their firearms with them at all times during the Christmas Season.

This appeal was made by Sergeant Elmore Alexander of the Crime Prevention Unit during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio.

Sergeant Alexander said the owners of licensed firearms should not leave their guns at home unless they are in a locked safe.

Sergeant Alexander also advised persons to end the practice of leaving their licensed firearms in their locked vehicles unattended, especially during the busy Christmas Season.