Preparations for the National Nine Mornings Festival is almost complete

The National Nine Mornings Management Committee said its preparations are almost complete for the 2021 edition of the Nine Mornings Festival to be hosted at the Victoria Park this year.

The Nine Mornings Festival will be held from December 16th to the 24th with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive.

Chairman of the Committee, Orande Bomani Charles said patrons can expect another grand festival this year while they adhere to the COVID19 Protocols.

Mr. Charles said all adults wishing to attend this year’s festival must be vaccinated while children under 18 can be vaccinated or have an updated COVID19 test. He added that Children under four years old will not be required to get tested.