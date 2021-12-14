St.Vincent and the Grenadines records one new positive Covid-19 case; 535 active

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has 535 active cases of Covid 19, after one new positive case was reported from 29 samples collected on Sunday December 12th, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.5-percent.

Health officials say two new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 12th, 2021.

There are currently three patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. One patient is fully vaccinated, and two are unvaccinated. Fourteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

No new deaths or new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period.

Five hundred and thirty-five (535) cases are currently active and seventy-seven (77) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand seven hundred and twenty-three (5723) cases of Covid 19 and five thousand, one hundred and eleven (5111) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.